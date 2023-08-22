Wrong bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) said all bus riders were dropped off at their stops by 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

High school students returned to class on Monday for the first time in more than 10 days, and buses "were clear" at 7:48 p.m.

High school students went back to class Monday morning, joining elementary and middle school students who returned to classrooms on Friday, Aug. 18, putting JCPS' transportation improvements to the test.

Classes had been canceled for about a week because of transportation issues that had some children arriving home as late as 9:58 p.m. on the district's first day of school, Wednesday Aug. 9, as JCPS had implemented new school start times and bus routes. 

Those issues prompted the district to cancel school for the next two days, and extended that closure last week before elementary and middle school students returned Friday. JCPS said Friday the last student was dropped off at 7:43 p.m.

The district also has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said he will ask the Jefferson County Board of Education to forgive "as many days as possible" in an effort to prevent the school year from being extended over the unexpected days off.

