LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) said all bus riders were dropped off at their stops by 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday.
High school students returned to class on Monday for the first time in more than 10 days, and buses "were clear" at 7:48 p.m.
High school students went back to class Monday morning, joining elementary and middle school students who returned to classrooms on Friday, Aug. 18, putting JCPS' transportation improvements to the test.
Classes had been canceled for about a week because of transportation issues that had some children arriving home as late as 9:58 p.m. on the district's first day of school, Wednesday Aug. 9, as JCPS had implemented new school start times and bus routes.
Those issues prompted the district to cancel school for the next two days, and extended that closure last week before elementary and middle school students returned Friday. JCPS said Friday the last student was dropped off at 7:43 p.m.
The district also has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said he will ask the Jefferson County Board of Education to forgive "as many days as possible" in an effort to prevent the school year from being extended over the unexpected days off.
Related Stories:
- JCPS high schoolers return, marking first time all students back in classroom in over 10 days
- Louisville-area students face long rides on crowded school buses amid stifling heat wave
- 4 JCPS buses involved in 4 separate crashes Monday, as all students return to class
- JCPS parents hopeful Monday's bus commutes go well when high schoolers return to class
- 2nd grade JCPS student dropped off at wrong stop, one mile away, despite correct bus tag
- JCPS says all students riding the bus have been dropped off on 2nd day of school following transportation issues
- JCPS working with bus compounds to help students who don't have a route
- JCPS elementary, middle school students return to class after a week off due to transportation issues
- JCPS implements 5 changes ahead of Friday's return to school, including new app to track buses
- JCPS makes busing changes ahead of Friday, works to roll out bus tracking app
- JCPS postpones start of Early Childhood programs, leaving parents looking for child care
- Surrounding school districts not seeing increase of transfers from JCPS after busing issues
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.