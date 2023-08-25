LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students have been back in class for about a week after transportation issues forced the district to cancel school for several days.
Students returned to school Aug. 9 with new bus routes and school start times in place. But buses were delayed all day, with some students not getting picked up for school at all, and others not getting home until almost 10 p.m.
Elementary and middle school students returned last Friday, Aug. 18. The district then took the weekend to make any needed adjustments before bringing high schoolers back on Monday.
The district had implemented changes to its transportation system to get kids home at a reasonable time.
Monday, when all students were back in class, the district said bus riders were dropped off by 7:48 p.m.
Tuesday, all buses were clear by 7:13 p.m. The district said its goal was to have every student dropped off at their bus stops by 7 p.m., which happened Wednesday as all kids were off the bus by 6:59 p.m.
Thursday was a little slower, with the last bus riders arriving at their stops by 7:08 p.m.
The district is expected to release the time bus riders are dropped off Friday sometime in the evening.
Temporary fixes were in place this week for the first full week of school since the first day's transportation failures. JCPS said it's still making plans for long-term solutions. It emphasizes the bus stops that students did not use this week will be eliminated.
Throughout this week, parents have told WDRB News their students have gotten out earlier than expected this week. But the district is adamant that no schools have been instructed to dismiss early.
Some parents said their children's schools have let out early, allowing students to get a head start on the buses.
WDRB asked JCPS about early dismissals again Friday. The district said all schools have been reminded that no one should be dismissing early.
A district spokesperson said every year kids line up and start boarding buses a few minutes early during the first week of school or so. But, she said, no buses should be leaving schools before their scheduled dismissal times.
JCPS closed its 485-RIDE bus hotline Thursday. In a newsletter sent to parents, the district encouraged families needing help with transportation issues to contact their child's school before calling the Transportation Division.
The district said the hotline is only open for a limited time during the first week of school each year.
One of the changes the district has put into place is a new app allowing JCPS parents to track their kid's bus.
The app, — called Edulog Parent Portal Lite — shows the location of each JCPS bus is in real time. Parents can create a free account and then search for Jefferson County Public Schools. To download it, click here.
