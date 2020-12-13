JCPS second grader publishes joke book during quarantine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS second grader is trying to make people laugh after a very hard year.
7-year-old Aaradhya Nerella was going to school from home during the pandemic. The Greathouse Elementary School student is also the family comedian.
She decided to publish a book of her favorite jokes. With her mom's help, she chose the graphics, colors and design of her new book, Funny Zone: Quarantine Edition.
She said as soon as she hears a word, a joke pops into her head.
"Why is a fish easy to weigh? It's because it has its own scales," Aaradhya said.
Funny Zone: Quarantine Edition is available on Amazon.
She's already thinking about her second book.
