LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some high school students at Jefferson County Public Schools got to experience cultures from around the world without having to leave the classroom.
Iroquois High School hosted Culture Fest on Wednesday in the school's gym.
It was a celebration of culture and student identity where students from all across the globe presented their personal stories to their peers.
Their stories will also be shared on a National Geographic website.
The Culture Fest also included performances, dancing, colorful outfits and flags, games, face painting and more.
