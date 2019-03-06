LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS announced early Wednesday morning that it had to cancel school due to a high number of teacher absences.
With too many teachers absent and not enough substitutes, the district had no choice but to close schools. The sickouts happened after a last-minute call from a newly organized group called JCPS Leads to protest proposed legislation in Frankfort.
This is the second time in less than a week the district had to cancel school because of teacher absences. Last week, Jefferson County was one of six districts that closed after a grassroots education advocacy group urged teachers to call in sick.
On Feb. 28, teacher advocacy group "KY 120 United" called on teachers across Kentucky to call out sick to protest legislation. The bill in question would change the selection process for members of the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System board.
House Bill 525 passed committee, and will eventually be up for a vote in the House.
On Wednesday, the group KY 120 United said it had not asked for teachers to protest. The Jefferson County Teachers Association also said it did not ask teachers to call in sick.
Members of JCPS Leads, including Tim Hill, a teacher at Shawnee High School, met at Metro Hall Wednesday morning, before heading to Frankfort to protest. He says Wednesday's sickout was part of a mobilization.
"It was implied by other organizations to try kind of take our own stance," Hill said. "It wasn't necessarily said directly by them, but it became a situation where we felt the need at JCPS to mobilize ourselves."
Tim Hill, a teacher at Shawnee and a leader in JCPS Leads, talks to reporters outside about today's action (he calls it a mobilization) by @JCPSKY teachers. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/EF3iqOoinu— Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) March 6, 2019
Educators are concerned about several bills in the legislature, including scholarship tax credits for private schools and changing who manages the pension fund.
On March 5, superintendents from across Kentucky, including JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio, urged lawmakers not to pass House Bill 205. That bill would allow private school scholarship donors to collect tax credits for their at least 95% donations, up to $1 million.
The sponsor of House Bill 205 says he doesn't have the 60 votes necessary for the bill to pass the House.
On Wednesday, educators were focused on Senate Bill 250, a bill that is specific to JCPS scheduled to be heard in the House Local Government Committee.
That bill would take away the power of school-based decision making councils (SBDMs) to select principals and give that power to Superintendent Marty Pollio.
Educators argue SB 250 and other legislation that has already been heard, or will soon be heard, will leave them without a voice when it comes to their pensions and administration.
