LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will hold a public hearing Thursday, June 25, to seek input on plans to build a new elementary school in west Louisville.
The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Central High School. The school is proposed for West Broadway and Dixie Highway.
JCPS said members of the public may present oral or written comments. Speakers will be limited to three minutes each. The school district said it will enforce social distancing guidelines at the meeting.
You can watch the district’s presentation on the proposal on the JCPS YouTube channel.
The proposal is part of the district’s plan to build three new elementary schools and one new middle school.
