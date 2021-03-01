LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The students on the Academic Team at Jefferson Community and Technical College are now national champions.
The team got a perfect 10.0 to win the Community College Championship Tournament over the weekend.
"I know people tend to look down on us because 'Oh, we're just a community college.' But honestly, especially with this win, there are so many wonderful things that happen here and there are some really smart people too," Faith Lee said.
The quiz contest was all virtual and led by Alex Dennis, who finished second overall in scoring at 82 points per game.
By winning the tournament, the team moves on to the Intercollegiate Championship Tournament for four-year colleges and universities — including schools like Harvard, Columbia and MIT.
"We will win some matches, we are by no means not a good team. We are the best community college team in the country and we're going to pick up a number of wins against the four-year schools," Dennis, a sophomore at JCTC, said.
The next tournament is set for April 10.
