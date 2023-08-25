LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville steakhouse is reopening its doors after a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Jeff Ruby's was closed for two months for the renovations. The restaurant now features a new, completely red Jeff Ruby Room.
It also has a Churchill Room, with 200 jockey silks hanging from the ceiling.
Jeff Ruby's CEO said it tells the story of the relationship with Jeff Ruby and what jockeys and horse racing means to him.
"I hope they feel that yeah, we're a Cincinnati-owned family business but that we feel local. That this is the local steakhouse and that we're here all the time," said Britney Ruby Miller. "We love the city and we love the community. And so it was time to give some money back into this place and give Louisville what it deserve with this steakhouse because they've been really good to us."
The restaurant's official reopening is set for Saturday. It was the first renovation project for the restaurant since its opening.
Jeff Ruby's has been a staple of West Main Street in downtown Louisville for 17 years.
Related Stories:
- Jeff Ruby Steakhouse in Downtown Louisville to reopen after major renovation
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse receiving 1st renovation in downtown Louisville since opening 17 years ago
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.