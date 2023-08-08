LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cities in Jefferson and Bullitt counties have recently reported trash problems, including being forced to wait at least a week or more for pickup.
Many are being asked to stay patient and work through it, but one local family's trash won't get picked up by Waste Management anytime soon.
Waste Management is one of the biggest sanitation services in the country. But in December last year, trash piled up at homes in Hillview. Then, just last month, the same frustration in the Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood. More recently, Waste Management ended services in Mt. Washington without any explanation.
These are all issues in cities, but Monday morning a WDRB News employee, Amanda Young, found out she was no longer a customer of Waste Management after waiting several days for trash pickup.
The problems at Young's house, which straddles the Jefferson-Bullitt County line, started months ago, but it's a similar story to those coming out of other area cities.
"So our trash comes on Wednesday, they say they'd come on Thursday, they didn't come on Thursday, so I gave them Friday," said Young.
Monday, she called again and finally found out why their trash has been sitting on the curb.
"The reason they didn't come is that I got canceled," she said. "And it got canceled two weeks before."
This despite paying her latest bill through Halloween. Now, as her daughter prepares to go back to school, Young is calling a new trash company.
WDRB News reached out to Waste Management via email and Facebook message, but have yet to hear back.
In the past, they've blamed service delays on a national shortage of qualified Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers and said they're working on solutions.
Graymoor-Devondale's mayor said Tuesday that service has improved, but there is still the occasional missed street.
Another major service provider in Kentuckiana is Rumpke. A company representative told WDRB News that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic they were hit with driver shortages. But, she said, that has since rebounded thanks, in part, to a program that recruits more drivers.
"Where we offer full-time paid training for individuals who want to obtain their CDL license and come and work for Rumpke," said Hillary Ladig, corporate communications coordinator for Rumpke.
Rumpke, along with Waste Management, are still in the market for more drivers.
Rumpke, along with Waste Management, are still in the market for more drivers.
