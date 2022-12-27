HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Off-and-on trash service issues for months, followed by a winter storm, means garbage is piling on top of frustration in one Bullitt County city.
On the streets surrounding City Hall, garbage cans, bags and boxes dot the driveways in Hillview.
Waste Management is the only garbage collector in the city, under a contract that was first approved more than 10 years ago.
"No matter what I put out here, Waste Management would pick it up," neighbor James Comstock said. "They were my heroes."
But for the past six months, service has been inconsistent, a problem acknowledged by the company's area representative.
Mayor Jim Eadens told WDRB News a shortage of licensed drivers led to delays. That meant garbage would be left outside of homes for days waiting for a truck.
"It causes rat problems, dogs get out and get in the trash and spread it all over the place," Eadens said.
A representative from Waste Management said they've made more hires and service improved over the past month. But then, the snow storm hit.
Service was not possible Friday, Dec. 23, which is Comstock's normal trash pickup day. Now, all three of his garbage cans are full, sitting outside next to a trash bag with a hole in it.
"The more I put out here, the more rodents I'm gonna have," he said.
Waste Management said Monday morning's snow prevented pickup that day as well.
"Right now, I got one can that's full and a couple of big boxes and a bag or two sitting on the ground," neighbor James Blair said.
Comstock, Blair, and Paul Sams all said they are disappointed in the lack of communication from Waste Management and answers from the city.
"We pay $31 a month, and that's the cheapest (rate) around," Comstock said. "I wouldn't mind paying twice that if I can get my garbage picked up."
In an update posted to Facebook Tuesday, city officials announced that as the company catches up on all routes, trash pick-up for Hillview will now wait until New Year's Eve.
"It's sitting in front of my house. I don't like it," Eadens said.
The mayor said the company's plan to shift toward automatic lift-arm trucks should help the staffing issues that have affected routes. Waste Management's representative said that change should be in effect in the first half of 2023, telling WDRB News they are "empathetic and understanding" of the issue in Hillview.
Eadens said he's looking at other ways to alleviate the concerns of neighbors.
The current agreement with Waste Management calls for trash collection at homes one time a week, except on holidays, and is in effect until April 30, 2024.
"I have sent the contract to our attorney for her to look at, to see if we need to sit down with Waste Management to figure out how we can work these bugs out," Eadens said.
In the meantime, the mayor has one message for those getting concerned about the post-Christmas trash piles.
"I know they don't want to hear this word, but be patient," he said.
