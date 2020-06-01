LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville courts closed at 1:30 p.m. Monday in response to recent protests.
According to Chief Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig, the decision was made after consultation with the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Many of the protests have been peaceful, though others have turned violent.
Bisig told WDRB reporter Jason Riley that she regrets the decision.
"We judges all feel strongly that courts should be open," she said. "We know especially at this time, how important is is [sic] that we continue to hear cases. In consultation with our sheriff's department, we were concerned [about] safety for those that need to enter and exit the building."
