LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deadbeat parents are being put on notice in the annual list of those who are delinquent in child support.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell released the annual list Monday that shows more than $96 million is owed by 4,272 people. He is asking for the public's help in tracking down the men and women who are not supporting their children.
To see the complete list, CLICK HERE.
The highest amount owed by a father on the list is more the $521,000. The mother with the highest amount owed is for more than $73,000. Women now make up more than 12 percent of the deadbeat parents that owe back child support.
There are more than 55,000 open child support cases in Jefferson County in a department staffed by 154 employees and 15 attorneys. The office collected more than $61 million in 2018.
The list is made up of people who haven't paid child support in six months or longer. The delinquent parent is not incarcerated, and both the child and custodial parent live in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office wants anyone with information about the names on the deadbeat parent list to call its child support tip line at (502) 574-0821. You can also go online to the County Attorney's Office or visit the office's Child Support Division at 315 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
