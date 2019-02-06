JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent rash of car-related crimes in Jeffersontown and surrounding areas has residents nervous about car break-ins and thefts.
The thefts are happening in neighborhoods and subdivisions near Taylorsville Road. The thieves are looking for unlocked cars to ransack and cars left running in driveways.
"You never assume that it's going to happen to you,” said Caleb Lafond, whose car was stolen Monday morning. "I had come out and started the car, finished getting a few things together. Came back out, and the vehicle was gone."
He said he didn’t even leave it unattended for more than 10 minutes. Police say that’s more than enough time to commit these crimes of opportunity.
Jeffersontown Police is investigating nearly 10 car thefts just like that in the last few weeks. Other unlocked cars have been rummaged through.
"Unfortunately, we've had guns taken, wallets, purses [and] credit cards,” said Det. Chris Morris with Jeffersontown Police.
Police have arrested 30-year-old Bradford McKeehan in connection to the crimes. Investigators believe he's linked to at least three of the car thefts in the area, but that's just a drop in the bucket. There’s more thieves out there, police said, and they need your help to stop the crimes.
"If you can take these things to your house overnight while you're sleeping and bring them back out in the morning when you leave, that would be great,” Morris said. “If you have to leave it in your car for whatever reason, we'd like you to keep it in your trunk where it's locked."
Police also want you to look out for cars or people who might seem out of place your neighborhood and report what you see.
"Anything suspicious — we'll send an officer out to check the area for you,” Morris said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.