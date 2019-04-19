LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville plant will have to shell out thousands of dollars after a worker died there.
Indiana OSHA fined Valmont Industries $14,000. Company officials say 49-year-old Marion Fletcher was found unconscious inside Valmont Coatings in February.
He died at the hospital from injuries to his head, neck and torso.
The state says Fletcher was wearing long sleeves, and his hair wasn't pulled back when he was operating a drill press.
The agency also said part of the drill press didn't have a guard installed to prevent injuries.
