JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville will soon look a little more green, especially to those who use the area parks.
Some trails through Lottie Oglesby Park and Shirley Hall Park will have several more trees planted. The Jeffersonville Aquatics Center will also be adding some shade.
The money used to plant the trees is part of a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Forestry to aid in landscaping fees.
Jeffersonville leaders say 42 large shade trees will be planted along three walking trails in the city.
"They actually can help improve the values, the local property values in communities," Planning and Zoning Director Chad Reischl said. "They are doing a lot of work for us and so it is an easy way we can make a long-range investment in our community, so we're excited to do it when we can."
The city expects to start planting the trees later this month.
