LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jennings County man died in a crash near Seymour on Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 1000 East near County Road 250 North, just miles south of Seymour.
Daniel L. Sallee, 63, was traveling in a 2005 Saturn passenger car at speeds higher than the posted limit, according to police.
The vehicle approached a southbound Seymour Community Schools' bus that was stopped in the roadway to pick up students from a residence, ISP said. The warning lights were activated and the stop arm was extended.
Police said Sallee applied the brakes and took evasive action to avoid hitting the school bus, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. The school bus was not involved in the crash, and no students or the bus driver was injured.
Sallee, from Elizabethtown, Ind., died at the scene.
Police don't believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash, but toxicology results are pending. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.
