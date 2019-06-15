LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eyes were on the sky Saturday at Jet Jam in southern Indiana.
Hundreds of RC planes took flight at the Rosewood RC Flyers facility in southern Indiana.
Pilots from all over the region came out to show off their planes. The event features electric ducted fan jets, which organizers say are jet designed airplanes powered by battery and propelled by a fan.
Participants say with a little practice, it's a sport for everyone.
"I'd be lying if I said you could just pick up a plane and be flying these jets within a week. You need some practice, some experience, but yeah it's a hobby for anyone," participant Ali Machinchy said.
The event is one of the largest "jet meets" in the country.
Spectators are welcome, the meet continues all day Sunday.
