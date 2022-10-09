LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three Jewish women from Louisville who have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's abortion laws appeared on a national news show Sunday.
Lisa Sobel is one of the three women who filed a lawsuit Thursday against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. Sobel appear on CNN talking about her fears of undergoing another round of fertility treatments under current law.
"Will we face litigation and possibly be considered a criminal if we don't use all of our embryos and so for that and so many other reasons its just really scary to be here in Kentucky and considering a journey," Sobel said.
All three women claim that Kentucky's abortion laws infringe on the freedom to practice their religion, since they do not believe human life begins at conception. Quoting the sacred text of Judaism, Midrash Bereishit Rabbah 34:10, the women believe life begins "from the moment the fetus emerges from the womb."
The suit claims Kentucky abortion laws oppose Jewish teachings on pregnancy and "impose minority religious doctrines on those who do not believe in them."
Two of the plaintiffs have used reproductive medicine to help have children including in vitro fertilization, which they claim is now in limbo because of Kentucky's abortion laws state that life begins at conception. The suit notes that it isn't uncommon for fertilized eggs to be discarded during IVF. The suit questions whether discarding those eggs could be considered a capital offense in Kentucky.
