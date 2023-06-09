Downtown Louisville skyline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair being held next week aims to bring life back to downtown Louisville.

It's being held Monday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Center on West Main Street.

Employers at the fair include:

  • Kentucky Performing Arts
  • TARC
  • Norton Healthcare
  • KentuckianaWorks
  • Home of the Innocents
  • Kiddie Academy
  • BJB Restoration
  • Work Architecture and Design
  • LMPD
  • Junior Achievement
  • Salvation Army
  • Go Job

Appointments aren't required, and parking at the Kentucky Center parking garage will be free.

