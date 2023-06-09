LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair being held next week aims to bring life back to downtown Louisville.
It's being held Monday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Center on West Main Street.
Employers at the fair include:
- Kentucky Performing Arts
- TARC
- Norton Healthcare
- KentuckianaWorks
- Home of the Innocents
- Kiddie Academy
- BJB Restoration
- Work Architecture and Design
- LMPD
- Junior Achievement
- Salvation Army
- Go Job
Appointments aren't required, and parking at the Kentucky Center parking garage will be free.
