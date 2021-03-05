LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari is helping the Red Cross raise money for flood victims.
Calipari said Friday he and his wife will donate up to $50,000 to the relief fund.
That’s our coach right there!If you have the ability to join this relief effort and help tremendous people in the state of Kentucky who need a hand, you can donate at https://t.co/WIcYO4KkSU or call 855-999-GIVE (855-999-4483). Every little bit counts. Thank you. https://t.co/B26z0mdJgx— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 5, 2021
The Kentucky chapter has started a Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. It already has more than 60 trained disaster workers helping out, and they've given shelter to 180 people displaced from their homes.
If you'd like to help, you can. Just call 855-999-GIVE (4483) or go online to redcross.org. The fundraiser ends at 8 p.m. Friday
All donations given will be used to help those affected by flooding in the state.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.