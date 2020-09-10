LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Friday, dozens of animals will be taken from a controversial zoo in southern Indiana.
A judge on Thursday ruled that the Indianapolis Zoological Society will take control of several animals at Wildlife in Need, in Charlestown, Indiana. Monkeys, birds, wolves and bears are among the animals that will be taken, but the zoo's big cats will stay put for now because they are a part of a separate lawsuit that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have filed against the zoo.
The zoological society will have access to Wildlife in Need from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, 13, 15 and 17 to retrieve the animals, according to court documents. The society will be responsible for caring for the animals and arrange for temporary homes at qualified facilities.
While the animals are being removed, Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark cannot be within a mile of the property.
"They're trying to say that the animals are in jeopardy because Tim Stark ... is a loose cannon," Stark told WDRB News on Thursday. "I've never hurt nobody; I've never hurt animals; I've never done anything. Just because I'm passionate about what I do and I say f*** a lot, that don't make me a threat."
Stark said he will stand his ground and likely argue with members of the zoological society.
Law enforcement officers will be allowed at Wildlife in Need "to accompany and provide protection," the judge ruled. The officers have been authorized to "take all measures deemed in their discretion to be necessary to ensure the safety of all involved in the animal removal," including the detention of anyone trying to harass or interfere in any way, according to the ruling.
Stark said, "These people are requesting to be on my property without my supervision, and I'm the sole owner of this property. Wildlife in Need (the nonprofit) don't own as much as a blade of grass, and this is my property, but yet, they're trying to order me off the property."
As of Thursday, the judge's ruling is only temporary as the case plays out in court.
Stark and his animals were featured in the popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King."
