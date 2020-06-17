CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A roadside zoo in southern Indiana can't take in any more animals for now.
A judge granted the State of Indiana a temporary restraining order against Wildlife in Need. The order says the facility in Charlestown cannot take in additional animals until a hearing can be held. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 22.
Court documents show that owner Tim Stark's USDA exhibitor license was revoked last week. That means Wildlife in Need cannot legally host interactive animal shows on the property.
After documenting more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, a USDA judge in February pulled the zoo's license to exhibit warm-blooded animals, which include the big cats, monkeys and bears. According to a 183-page USDA report, Stark has harassed federal inspectors over the years, failed to provide proper veterinary care to some sick or dying animals and even beat a young leopard to death with a baseball bat.
Stark recently appeared in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" that explores big cat breeding across the country.
Stark also faces a lawsuit, filed by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, that could allow state officials to remove animals from Wildlife in Need and place them in "court approved animal sanctuaries."
In past interviews with WDRB News, Stark said he isn't perfect but loves his animals.
