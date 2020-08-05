LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana zoo owner Tim Stark's attempt to reclaim his federal exhibitor's license has failed.
Without the license, his zoo, Wildlife in Need, cannot legally host interactive animal shows. Stark's license was revoked in June.
Court documents say Stark missed the deadline to file his appeal by a week. The dismissal means his U.S. Department of Agriculture license has been permanently revoked.
"Today's decision marks the end of the road for Tim Stark's efforts to cling to his USDA license, which is now permanently revoked," PETA said in a news release Wednesday. "His 'Tiger Baby Playtime' days are over, too -- and PETA looks forward to the day when the animals are living at a reputable sanctuary, undisturbed and in peace."
The dismissal comes a day after a federal judge ruled Stark violated the Endangered Species Act when the zoo declawed tiger cubs for its "playtime" sessions with visitors.
The zoo was ordered to "cease and desist" operations in April.
