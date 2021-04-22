LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother accused of killing her 10-year-old son, before placing his body in the trunk of a vehicle will now need half a million dollars to get out of jail.
The initial court appearance for 28-year-old Kaitlyn Higgins took place Thursday morning.
Higgins is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence after police say she admitted to trying to cut out the tongue of her 10-year-old son, before shooting him to death and putting his body in the trunk.
Police found the body in the vehicle outside Higgins' home in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway, near Sharp Avenue, shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. They were called to the home on a trouble run.
During Higgins' Thursday morning court appearance, Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Wilcox agreed to double her $250,000 bond.
"The Commonwealth has made a motion today to increase your bond to $500,000," Judge Wilcox told Higgins during an online court appearance. "Having reviewed the violent nature of these allegations and your criminal history, I do believe that that is appropriate and I will grant the motion."
Higgins told the judge that she planned to hire an attorney.
She remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related stories:
- Mom arrested after 10-year-old's body found in trunk of car in Taylor Berry neighborhood
- LMPD investigating after young person found dead in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.