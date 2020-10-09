LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville police detective accused of framing innocent men for murder is headed to trial after a judge rejected a plea agreement because it was too lenient.
Mark Handy pleaded guilty to perjury related to a 1995 murder, but Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens found the deal was not fair because it allowed Handy to avoid prison.
Prosecutors and the defense could not reach new terms, and the court set a trial for May.
The state alleges that Handy forced Edwin Chandler into a false confession for murder, taped over video evidence and lied on the stand.
Louisville paid Chandler $8.5 million for the wrongful conviction.
Other cases involving Handy also have been reversed.
