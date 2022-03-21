LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arraignment hearing was held Monday for the man accused of killing a Shepherdsville police K-9 two weeks ago.
David Knopp, 23, is charged with fleeing, attempted murder of a police officer and assault on a service animal.
An attorney appeared in court for Knopp and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Knopp was arrested March 9 after he allegedly ran from officers responding to a shoplifting call at a Dollar General Store in Lebanon Junction. Police said Knopp fired shots at officers outside the store before running away.
K-9 Dash found Knopp hiding nearby, but police said Knopp shot Dash, killing him. Knopp was then shot by officers from several departments. He was hospitalized for several days.
Knopp is due back in court on March 29, and remains in custody. His bond was set at $500,000 cash.
The Shepherdsville Police Department is planning a procession to honor Dash on March 27. The community is invited to line the procession route on Conestoga Parkway, Adam Shepherd Parkway and North Joe B. Hall Avenue.
The procession is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. March 27, in the 700-900 block of Conestoga Parkway.
