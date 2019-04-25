LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found Brooks Houck not guilty on charges that he stole roofing shingles from a Nelson County Lowe's store.
The case involved the theft of more than 200 bundles of roofing shingles, stolen from a Lowe's store in Nelson County during four visits in 11 days.
The jury's verdict was announced just after 3 p.m. Thursday, after less than two hours of deliberations.
The trial was held in Bowling Green, because Houck's attorneys argued they wouldn't get an impartial jury in Nelson County.
Houck is the main suspect in the disappearance Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, but the verdict is unrelated to that case.
During closing arguments Thursday morning, Houck's defense attorney, Brian Butler, called his client "a builder trying to clear his name," and criticized the training and attentiveness of the staff at Lowe's, arguing that loss prevention employees didn't adequately investigate the alleged thefts before charges were filed.
Prosecutor Joe Ballard acknowledged mistakes on behalf of Lowe's, but added that, "Just because someone is letting you take shingles doesn't mean you have a right to do it."
He added that, despite Houck owning 129 properties and 11 houses, he felt the need to steal from Lowe's four times over 11 days. He compared Houck to celebrity parents recently caught up in the so-called "Varsity Blues" college bribery scandal, arguing that, "Rich people steal too."
Previously, witnesses had told the jury what happened on several dates in 2018 when police said Houck stole the shingles.
Michelle Lovvorn worked at Lowe's and checked Houck out on a day he allegedly stole shingles.
"I'm pretty sure he told him more [shingles] than was on the ticket, and the ticket wasn't seen," she said.
She testified Wednesday morning and told WDRB News that Houck asked her to help him with this issue back in October of last year.
"He tried to contact me to help him get out of it, and I told him there was nothing I could do," Lovvorn said. "I said 'Look, Brooks, if you did wrong, you did wrong. If you didn't, you didn't.' So be it."
Houck's name is known in Bardstown, Kentucky, as he is the only suspect who has been named in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Rogers, a mother of five.
Houck and Rogers previously dated and had a child together.
Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Two days later, her car was found on the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her purse, keys and phone inside.
Despite the fact that Houck's theft case was unrelated to Rogers' disappearance, Rogers' family members were present during the trial.
Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mother, said she was there to hear more about Houck.
"This is just bringing out his true character," she said. "That's my comment on that."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
