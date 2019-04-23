NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The main suspect in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers started trial Tuesday on felony theft charges.
Brooks Houck is accused of stealing more than 200 bundles of roofing shingles from a Lowe's store in Nelson County.
The trial is being held in Bowling Green, because Houck's attorneys argued they wouldn't get an impartial jury in Nelson County.
In court Tuesday, Houck's lawyers asked for jurors to be sequestered during the entire theft trial, but a judge denied that request.
Houck has been at the center of the four-year investigation into the disappearance of Rogers, but he hasn't been arrested in that case.
If Houck is found guilty, he could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The theft case is unrelated to Rogers' disappearance. Houck and Rogers were dating and had a child together when she went missing.
Related Stories:
- Brooks Houck faces family of Crystal Rogers during hearing in theft case
- Attorneys fail to agree on which county Brooks Houck's theft trial should be held
- Judge moves Brooks Houck's felony theft case out of Bardstown
- Judge to rule on moving Brooks Houck's felony theft trial to different county
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.