LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Witness after witness was called to the stand Wednesday to testify during Brooks Houck's jury theft trial.
The charges are not connected to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, but Rogers' entire family was following closely inside a Warren County courtroom.
"This is just bringing out his true character," said Sherry Ballard, Rogers' mother. "That's my comment on that."
As Rogers' family watched on, witnesses gave their account of what happened on the several dates in 2018 when police said Houck stole thousands of dollars of shingles from Lowe's.
Michelle Lovvorn worked at Lowe's and checked Houck out on a day he allegedly stole shingles.
"I'm pretty sure he told him more [shingles] than was on the ticket, and the ticket wasn't seen," she said.
She testified Wednesday morning and told WDRB News that Houck asked her to help him with this issue back in October of last year.
"He tried to contact me to help him get out of it, and I told him there was nothing I could do," Lovvorn said. "I said 'Look, Brooks, if you did wrong, you did wrong. If you didn't, you didn't.' So be it."
Wednesday consisted of a plethora of questions for witnesses from both parties as a jury contemplates a verdict.
Closing statements and that verdict are expected Thursday.
Ballard said a prison sentence would comfort their family, even if it's not related to her daughter's case.
"I think anybody that commits a crime and pays for that crime makes me feel better," she said.
The trial will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Related Stories:
- Judge denies jury sequester request in Brooks Houck theft trial
- Brooks Houck faces family of Crystal Rogers during hearing in theft case
- Attorneys fail to agree on which county Brooks Houck's theft trial should be held
- Judge moves Brooks Houck's felony theft case out of Bardstown
- Judge to rule on moving Brooks Houck's felony theft trial to different county
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.