LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three weeks into Keeneland's spring meet, the racetrack is reporting an increase of racing "incidents," according to a report by LEX 18.
The latest incident occurred Sunday, when two horses were taken off the track due to concerns for their health and safety.
Sunday's incident is the fifth-straight day of racing incidents, according to Keeneland's daily incident report.
On April 19, two horses by the names of Foreign Relations and Master of the Ring clipped heels, unseating jockey Tyler Gaffalione and causing Master of the Race to go down.
Gaffalione was evaluated and cleared to ride in the following race, according to a news release.
But a vet team determined that Master of the Race suffered an injury that was "catastrophic" in nature. The 5-year-old gelding had to be euthanized.
The next day, horse Pearse was given a courtesy ride to the barn after the race.
On April 21, two racing incidents appeared on Keeneland's daily report. After crossing the wire, horse Green Up suffered an exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage. Green Up's prognosis is considered good.
Also in the incident report, the state veterinarian observed the horse Reckoning Force off in the left front leg, prompting the horse to be transported to the barn via equine ambulance. Veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission diagnosed the ailment as mild lameness, but added that the prognosis is favorable.
Horse Devious Stares was pulled from the race out of an abundance of caution on Saturday. After an evaluation, it was discovered that the horse had lacerations in her right foreleg, as well as lameness in two of her legs.
Horse Cowichan was transported back to the barn Sunday after the race due to mild lameness. Additionally, horse Jubilant Joanie flipped in the gate prior to the race. Lacerations were found on her shoulder and legs, along with an injury on the top of her head.
Keeneland's spring meet concludes on Friday, April 28.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.