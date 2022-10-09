LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana.
Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together.
The goal was for the passengers to forget about the financial, physical, and emotion mountains they are climbing with their health and just focus on today.
Besides great weather, the guests were treated to free food, music, a DJ and games for the kids.
