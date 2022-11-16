LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holidays are quickly approaching, and communities across Kentuckiana are getting ready to host festive events for local families.
Lights, trees and decorations are starting to pop up everywhere you go, including downtown Louisville. The city's Christmas tree
made its way from Audubon Park to Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday morning. Crews trimmed the tree that now stands tall and ready for next week's Light Up Louisville event.
"Downtown is the one neighborhood where there is something for everybody, and it's the most economic impact for the entire city and region comes out of downtown," said Rebecca Fleischaker, with Louisville Downtown Partnership.
A lot at 615 W. Main Street will be transformed with Christmas trees for the Lights on Main event, where attendees can walk through for free and vote for their favorite one.
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
But Louisville isn't the only place getting festive. Towns and cities all over the area are getting into the holiday spirit.
In southern Indiana, an ice skating rink is
returning to Jeffersonville for the first time in five years.
"A whole lot of fun, the ice skating rink is coming back," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.
The city is transforming The Depot into a Winter Wonderland, with a DJ providing Christmas music some nights and food trucks to warm you up.
Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink, will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue.
Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
The rinks will be open Wednesdays to Sundays, through Jan. 29. There will be special hours on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
"The kids love it. The adults love it, and (there will) probably be a few bumps and bruises but everybody will leave with a big smile on their faces," Moore said.
To purchase your tickets,
click here. You can also get tickets in-person, but there may not always be openings. The rink doesn't accept cash.
From one depot to another, lights on the train at Family Activities Park are twinkling ahead of Light Up Charlestown.
"All the lights will come on and the train rides will start, and we'll be celebrating the winter holidays here in the city of Charlestown," said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges.
The tree in Greenway Park will be lit, and you can putt your way around the penguins on the mini-golf course and go to the market where local artists will be selling their goods.
Many of the events kick off next weekend. That includes Light Up Louisville, which is scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 25. Light up Charlestown is also Friday.
Louisville Downtown Partnership shared the below list with WDRB News of holiday events happening downtown this year.
