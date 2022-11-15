LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville.
The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together.
The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This year, that chosen tree is being donated by the Kaelin family on Pindell Avenue.
"My wife was really thrilled and I am too. She's so excited. We're really thrilled," said Greg Kaelin, the homeowner donating the Christmas tree. It will be cut down from his front yard Wednesday morning.
According to the city, the tree is a 35-foot Norway Spruce. Kaelin said he's been thinking about donating the tree for a while.
Light Up Louisville returned to Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (WDRB)
"It's been here since we bought the house and we've been here since 2006," he said. "I've been thinking about it for a couple of years, it's getting too big. We're on a corner, It's getting kind of dangerous. It's just too big. We're really thrilled to share it with the city."
Once on-site downtown, crews anticipate it will take three or four hours to install the tree.
Kaelin said it will be bittersweet to see it go, and he plans to plant another tree in his front yard in its place. He said it will also be emotional to finally see it decorated and on display downtown.
"It's just going to be really cool. It's just special to share it with the city. That's our biggest takeaway," he said.
The city said the tree donor will be invited to attend the Light Up Louisville sponsor reception as a featured guest as well as the Light Up Louisville celebration.
Kaein said he's looking forward to being there for the Light Up Louisville event. This is the 42nd year for the celebration. It will be Friday, Nov. 25 from 3-10 p.m.