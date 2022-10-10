SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County.
There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one.
"I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile.
Talent is hiding on the other end of that serious call.
"I am a country singer," Stout said. "It's from the Lord, I reckon."
She has the kind of pipes that would turn Simon Cowell's frown upside down. And Stout already has the attention of Music City.
"I have four songs that I've released, that I did record down in Nashville," she said.
Music has always set the right tone in Stout's life. It's almost therapeutic, especially after a hard day on the headset.
"It's a very heavy job," Stout said. "I know that I am helping people. I know that I am making a difference."
Becoming a Reba McEntire or Carrie Underwood is tough, but her fellow life-savers are confident in what lies ahead for Stout.
"It's one thing sitting in here listening to her, and it's a totally different experience hearing her sing," said Casey Rothenburger, Stout's co-worker.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.