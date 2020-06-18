LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss his office's role as special prosecutor in the investigation involving the death of Breonna Taylor.
You can watch a live stream of the 3 p.m. news conference in the player below or by clicking here:
Taylor was shot and killed in March, when LMPD officers served a search warrant at her home. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he thought someone was breaking into the home and opened fire. LMPD officers returned fire, and Taylor was struck. She died from her injuries.
An LMPD officer was also injured in the gunfire exchange. Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was later dropped. Hundreds of protesters have marched through Louisville for three weeks, demanding that the officers involved in the raid be fired and charged.
A news release from Cameron's office says Thursday's briefing will be informational only, and no specifics of the ongoing investigation will be released.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.