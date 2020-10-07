DANIEL CAMERON - DAY OF BREONNA DECISION - 9-23-2020 1.jpeg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is challenging a juror's motion to talk freely about the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case. 

After a grand juror on Sept. 28 asked a judge to release evidence from the case, much of the grand jury proceedings were made public Oct.2, shedding new light on Louisville Metro Police officers' accounts of the night Taylor was killed during a raid on her apartment. However, some of the testimony, including Cameron's recommendation to the jurors, wasn't released.

The grand juror also wanted to speak out about what was presented in the case. The juror's attorney, Kevin Glogower, said it was an issue of "accountability," "public trust," and "transparency." 

In announcing a motion to dismiss the juror's request that was filed Wednesday in Jefferson Circuit Court, Cameron said he's fine with the juror sharing thoughts about him or his office's involvement in the case. The attorney general did, however, voice "concerns with a grand juror seeking to make anonymous and unlimited disclosures about the grand jury proceedings," according to a statement from his office. 

Cameron's motion argues the grand jury proceedings are required by law to remain secret.

"The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings," Cameron said in the statement. "Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward.”

