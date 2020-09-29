LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand juror in on the Breonna Taylor charging decision that cleared officers in her death now wants the proceeding released to the public and permission to speak on what was presented in the case.
During a news conference at the Galt House on Tuesday, attorney Kevin Glogower said his client, who remains anonymous, decided to come forward because of the lack of accountability in the system.
"The grand juror that we represent felt compelled to take some sort of an action based upon the indictment that was rendered and the subsequent press conferences and messages from the attorney general's office about how this played out," Glogower said.
Taylor died in a 1 a.m. LMPD raid on March 13. The 26-year-old hospital technician was shot six times, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Police believed Taylor was holding money and drugs for her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, according to a search warrant. Taylor had no criminal history, and police later admitted they found no drugs in her Pleasure Ridge Park home.
LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Brett Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove fired a hail of bullets into Taylor's apartment. Cameron described it as a "justified use of force," saying the officers fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them.
Walker said he thought the officers were intruders as they busted through the door in the early morning hours, and he fired one shot as a warning. Mattingly was hit in the leg.
The grand jury returned no indictments for Taylor's death. It charged only Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for stray bullets fired into a neighboring apartment.
"This is an issue that is about accountability," Glogower said. "It's about public trust, and it's about transparency."
The primary concern of the juror, according to Glogower, relates to statements Cameron made after the grand jury's charging decision was announced on Sept. 23. Cameron laid much of the responsibility in a public briefing at the grand jury's feet.
"Our investigation showed, and the grand jury agreed, that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire after having been fired on by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.
It prompted public questioning on exactly what the grand jury examined, which witnesses testified and what evidence was presented in the traditionally secret proceedings.
"Since the grand jury decision was announced, we’ve been saying that Daniel Cameron clearly failed to present a comprehensive case that supported justice for Breonna," an emailed statement from Taylor's legal team said. "That conclusion is supported by the grand juror who came forward to say that the attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations."
When asked if the juror felt Cameron lied in his briefing Gloglower said, "My client wants to make sure the truth gets out."
Hankison, the only officer who was charged, has already been fired by LMPD. Reports said he fired "blindly" into a patio door and window of Taylor's apartment. Cameron said none of those shots hit Taylor and that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed her, one of his 16 rounds fired off that night.
Cameron has been pressed on whether he recommended murder, manslaughter or any other charges for the three officers. In an exclusive interview with WDRB News on Tuesday, Cameron said it was "not appropriate" to recommend charges for Mattingly and Cosgrove.
"They're an independent body. If they wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that," Cameron said. "It was our judgment that it was not a case that could go forward as it relates to Sgt. Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. Because they were fired upon, they returned fire. I think that's been lost a lot in this conversation. They were justified."
On Monday, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith ordered the transcripts from the grand jury to be included in Hankison's court file. It was then Cameron said he'd release it publicly and admitted for the first time the only charge recommended to the grand jury was wanton endangerment on Hankison.
Taylor's legal team encouraged Cameron to release a complete and unedited copy of the grand jury recording.
The transcripts of the proceedings are scheduled to be released Wednesday, but whether a grand juror can address it publicly is left lingering.
Glogower motion also sought a "declaration of rights" essentially asking for all Taylor jurors to be able to speak on what was and was not presented to the grand jury.
"It's the accountability and sense of public trust to make sure that everything that can get out there does, and there was some concern that maybe it wasn't." Glogower said. "We're going to sit back and hopefully get an order from the court that says we can help answer some of these questions."
The hearing on the motion is set for 9 a.m. Monday.
