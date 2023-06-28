LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Medical Reserve Corps will receive $2.25 million to enhance emergency responses, announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday.
The funding will go to the expansion and restructuring of the emergency response network and proactively protect Kentuckians in all 120 counties, according to a news release. The corps is comprised of medical and non-medical personnel who volunteer their time to supplement existing health resources during emergencies.
“These volunteers have been crucial in aiding with disaster responses, and their invaluable impact has especially been felt during recent years,” Beshear said in a news release. “We have faced unimaginable challenges such as natural disasters, a once-in-a-century global pandemic and so much more. With this funding, the administration will be able to provide direct financial support, technical assistance, resources and training to help our regional units and strengthen communities.”
Kentucky Medical Reserve Corps currently has 29 locally housed units with volunteers in 78 counties. The state wants to expand the program to every county in the state.
“The regionalization of the Medical Reserve Corps program will provide a more robust and equitable coverage of volunteers across our commonwealth and will enhance the quantity and quality of partnerships with key stakeholders we already partner with, such as hospitals, universities and local health departments,” Eric Friedlander, Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary, said in a news release.
The Corps will be consolidated into eight regionalized units that will be housed under Kentucky's Healthcare Coalitions, according to a news release. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
To learn more about Kentucky's Medical Reserve Corps, click here.
