LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday to review a decision made by the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
This is involving Kentucky's impaired driving laws which allow an individual to refuse a blood test and prohibits that refusal from being held against him or her in court.
“Prosecutors should be given every reasonable tool to prosecute individuals who drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Cameron said in a news release. “We know that many of Kentucky’s impaired driving offenses involve drugs, and blood testing is essential to hold these offenders accountable. A case with these stakes deserves consideration by our nation’s highest court.”
This spring, the Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to hear the case.
