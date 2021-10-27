LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky was awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet access.
The U.S Economic Development Administration was issued $3 billion in supplemental funding to help communities across the country due to the American Rescue Plan. Through the EDA's Statewide Planning program, all 59 states and territories were given the opportunity to apply for a $1 million grant.
“During the pandemic, we have seen the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses, workforce and health care,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund will help private sector organizations and governmental agencies in the cost of creating the "last mile" of high-speed internet access.
The money includes $300 million for connectivity needs and $250 million for high-speed internet infrastructure.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.