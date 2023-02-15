LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pregnant women who receive an abortion could face a murder charge if one Kentucky lawmaker gets her way.
Rep. Emily Callaway, R-District 37, filed House Bill 300. She represents parts of Louisville and Bullitt County. If her bill is approved, the state could prosecute a pregnant woman having an illegal abortion with criminal homicide.
Republicans and Democrats do not often agree on abortion. But there is bipartisan opposition to House Bill 300.
"This bill is so extreme. It criminalizes people for abortion care," Tamarra Weider, Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said, calling the bill hostile.
Kentucky Right to Life released a statement Wednesday saying it is "greatly concerned."
The legislation would prosecute a woman with criminal homicide for having an abortion. If convicted, she could face community service or time behind bars. The bill also said an abortion would not become a crime if there was an unexpected miscarriage or an abortion protects the life of the mother.
"This is going to further compound on our maternal mortality statistics. This really impacts doctor's ability to provide for their patients," Weider said. "You know, this will restrict patients being honest with them about the care that they're seeking, and stop patients from from talking to their doctors honestly about what's happening within their pregnancy."
The bill would also give Kentucky's attorney general the authority to hear and decide the woman's case. But even Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is openly anti-abortion, distanced himself from this bill.
"Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges," Cameron said in a statement.
"I am relieved that there is a line that can be crossed here in Kentucky, and the criminalization of pregnant people is one of them," Weider said.
The bill defines an "unborn child" as "an individual from fertilization until live birth." It would also protect pregnant mothers "from being pressured to abort their children."
The U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022 made abortion even more of a political fight across the country.
Kentucky's trigger law, which immediately banned most abortions in the commonwealth, has been tied up in a series of lawsuits. Meanwhile, in November, voters said no to putting an abortion ban in Kentucky's constitution.
WDRB News reached out repeatedly to Callaway, who wrote House Bill 300. She did not return our messages.
"You need to talk to your providers. You need to listen to patients. You need to listen, actually listen to your constituents, too," Weider said.
No date has been set for a committee hearing on the bill.
