Kentucky Blood Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients need blood and the Kentucky Blood Center wants to reward any donors who step forward.

On Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7, anyone who donates at one of its centers will get a $20 Amazon gift card.

It's part of KBC's donor appreciation days.

The organization says Independence Day puts a strain on the local blood supply, because of low donor turnout and an uptick in trauma-related transfusions.

Appointments are preferred for donating blood, but walk-ins are still welcome.

KBC locations in our area include centers in Middletown, Hillview and Frankfort.

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Dr

Louisville, KY 40229

Phone: 502.915.0989

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40243

Phone: 502.290.0537

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schedule an appointment or call 800.775.2522

Frankfort Donor Center

363 Versailles Road

Frankfort, KY  40601

(502) 234-2447

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

