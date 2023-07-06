LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients need blood and the Kentucky Blood Center wants to reward any donors who step forward.
On Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7, anyone who donates at one of its centers will get a $20 Amazon gift card.
It's part of KBC's donor appreciation days.
The organization says Independence Day puts a strain on the local blood supply, because of low donor turnout and an uptick in trauma-related transfusions.
Appointments are preferred for donating blood, but walk-ins are still welcome.
KBC locations in our area include centers in Middletown, Hillview and Frankfort.
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Dr
Louisville, KY 40229
Phone: 502.915.0989
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40243
Phone: 502.290.0537
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Schedule an appointment or call 800.775.2522
Frankfort Donor Center
363 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 234-2447
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
