LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that all licensed child care facilities can return to hosting up to 30 children per classroom.
Under state law, that is the maximum number of children allowed in one classroom setting together.
"We're really excited because we've been waiting to get back to normal," said Carissa Riggs, director of Kribs2Kids Academy in St. Matthews. "I know our parents are excited to get to normal too."
The state says those licensed facilities can return to normal sizes if they follow the following safety measures:
- Masking and social distancing
- Daily screenings for COVID symptoms before entering the building
- Frequent sanitization
- Adults must work with the same group of children every day
- Limited in-person visitation
- Staff members must wear proper PPE
"It gives us a little more freedom to move kids around, which gives us a little more freedom to staff properly," Riggs said.
While daycares like Kribs2Kids Academy have the green light to return to normal capacity, it can't. Employees are still hesitant to return to work.
Many Louisville facilities face the same issue.
"There's a lot of people that are just too scared to come back," Riggs said. "They don't want to be around kids that aren't masked. The kids aren't masked at home, the parents aren't masked at home, so they can pick it up anywhere."
Despite the numerous daily phone calls from parents seeking care for their children, many facilities don't have the proper staffing to increase capacity by much.
While Kentucky takes a step toward returning these daycares to normal, facilities are thankful, but hopeful that it can happen soon as people begin to return to work.
"We're getting there, I hope," Riggs said.
