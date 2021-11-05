LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children ages 5 to 11 can soon get the Pfizer vaccine at Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington.
The pediatric vaccination clinic at 245 Fountain Court, off Man O' War Boulevard will start giving out shots to kids Tuesday, Nov. 9. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hospital's interim chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, addressed concerns about Myocarditis in children, which is inflammation around the heart that can be triggered during an immune response.
"The Pfizer trial for the 5 to 11 year olds did not detect any cases of Myocarditis. Their number was maybe smaller than what we see when this rolls out, but we anticipate this will be a low risk of myocarditis," Ragsdale says.
Children must get two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The hospital can vaccinate about 2,100 kids a week.
UK HealthCare is now accepting registration for children age 5-17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To register your child(ren) for an appointment, visit ukvaccine.org and choose the green "Request a Vaccination" button.
You may register up to five children for one appointment. Invitations to make an appointment for your child(ren) will be sent to you via email as appointments are available. Please note that a parent or legal guardian must accompany all children to the appointment.
Those who cannot access online tools or need assistance filling out the form, may call 859-218-6221 for assistance.
