LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is turning trailers into mobile COVID-19 response units.
Officials say Kentucky Trailer is working with a laboratory company on converting dozens of trailers in Louisville.
The mobile laboratory spaces are expected to be delivered to scientists and organizations working on virus testing and vaccine development. Previously, these mobile containment clean rooms have been used for surge capacity, hospital renovations and emergency preparedness.
