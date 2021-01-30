LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state continues to see a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day.
Kentucky health officials on Saturday reported 46 more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, alongside 2,649 new cases of the respiratory virus.
Saturday's single-day death toll brings Kentucky to 3,714 total deaths since COVID-19 was first reported in the state.
Health officials did not provide additional information about the new virus-related deaths on Saturday. According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older.
The state's positivity rate also continues to decline, sitting at 8.82% as of Saturday, Beshear said in a tweet Saturday. Saturday's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, was slightly higher than Friday's 8.75%. The rate dropped below 10% on Monday for the first time since Dec. 31, according to Beshear's office.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 357 were from Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. Data released Saturday show 106 of Kentucky's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
As of Saturday, 1,415 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kentucky Public Health, while 362 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units and 185 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 361,124 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 43,298 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Health care professionals as of Saturday had administered 400,268 doses of the coronavirus vaccine statewide, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. For vaccine information, click here. To find out what phase of the vaccine plan you're in, click here. For information about how to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, click here.
The state on Thursday announced four regional vaccination sites, including the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The other three sites are located in Danville and Paducah. Beshear said he expects to announce more regional sites each Thursday.
Friday, Beshear urged patience as frustration grows over the rollout of the state's COVID-19 vaccination program. He said the major problem right now is supply, which he says is limited, though he expects an increase in doses as early as next week.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
