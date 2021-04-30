LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled against Metro Louisville, upholding a $1.2 million payout to Lt. Jill Hume.
In October 2019, a jury awarded Louisville Metro Police Lt. Jill Hume the money in a sexual harrassment lawsuit. The suit was filed after another officer sent Hume a text message that included a picture of his private area.
Earlier this week, the city filed the appeal, saying Hume's attorneys did not provide sufficient evidence and there should have been a directed verdict.
On Friday, Judge Irv Maze sided with Hume, reaffirming the jury's initial decision.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.