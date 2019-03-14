LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two dozen local and regional bands will feature at this year's Waterfront Jam.
The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam returns to Waterfront Park on April 25th. It's part of Kroger's Fest-a-Ville.
In addition to the two dozen local and regional bands, there will be seven national concerts on two stages.
Admission to all shows is free with a 2019 Pegasus Pin. There is VIP tickets available to select shows for $25.
The concerts on the Great Stage include:
- Chris Lane - April 26 at 9:00 p.m.
- Building 429 - April 28 at 5:00 p.m.
- Cameo - April 30 at 9:00 p.m.
- Kongos - May 1 at 8:00
- The Struts - May 2 at 8:00 p.m.
- My Posse in Effect - May 3 at 9:00 p.m.
The concerts on the Miller Lite Music Stage include:
- Juice Box Heroes - April 25
- MaryMary - April 26
- The Goldy Locks Band - April 27
- Unlimited Show Band - April 28
- Bourbon Straights - April 29
- Soul Circus - April 30
- J.D. Shelburne - May 1
- The Velcro Pygmies - May 2
- Kevin Jaggers - May 3
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville runs April 25th through May 3rd.
