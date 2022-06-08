LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you remember where you were when Rich Strike won the 148th Kentucky Derby?
Now, you can relive the moment.
The Kentucky Derby Museum's 18-minute movie called "The Greatest Race" now includes the upset victory.
The thrilling win is now viewable on a 360-degree high definition screen. The museum is also updating the lobby banner with pictures of Rich Strike's team.
There will also be an updated winner's circle exhibit.
Local artist Michael Prather is airbrushing the replica horse to look exactly like Rich Strike.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.