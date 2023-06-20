LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum honored Mage, winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby, with updates to its exhibits.
The museum revealed its updates Tuesday to the winners circle exhibit, lobby and The Greatest Race movie to reflect Mage's victory. There's a newly painted replica horse, video of Mage's late charge and unique artifacts, like Mage's race-worn horseshoes that still have dirt in them.
🌹🏇🏿 pic.twitter.com/xi3bk8tXGJ— MAGE (@MageHorse) June 16, 2023
"It's really important to the team. They're so proud," said Katrina Helmer with the museum. "For the team to be able to see Mage here for an entire year and to see their contributions and all of their effort on this stage — and then to know that people from around the world are going to get to relive and experience their win — is really important to the team as well."
The Kentucky Derby Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | In a Kentucky Derby tinged with sadness, Mage works a bit of magic
- BOZICH | Hang an asterisk as Mage wins Forte's Kentucky Derby
- GALLERY | Mage wins Kentucky Derby 149
- Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.